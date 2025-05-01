Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 8
Problem 8
If the window Xmin is set below the minimum data value, what is the likely effect on the histogram?
A
The histogram will not display any bars.
B
Extra empty bars may appear at the left of the histogram.
C
The histogram will automatically adjust to exclude those bars.
D
The frequencies of all bars will increase.
