Statistics for Business
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 9
Problem 9
What is the role of class boundaries in a histogram?
They set the height of each bar.
They define the range of values included in each bar.
They calculate the mean of each class.
They determine the color of each bar.
