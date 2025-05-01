Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 10
Problem 10
What does the ZoomStat (option 9) function do when creating a histogram on the TI-84?
A
Sorts the data in ascending order.
B
Calculates the mean and standard deviation of the data.
C
Changes the color of the histogram bars.
D
Automatically adjusts the window to fit the data and display the histogram.
