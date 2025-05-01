Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 4
Problem 4
A student wants to input the following data set into a TI-84 calculator: 12, 18, 25, 30, 42. Which sequence of steps should they follow?
A
Press MODE, select STAT, enter values into L1.
B
Press STAT, select EDIT, enter each value into L1, pressing ENTER after each.
C
Press GRAPH, select HIST, enter values into L2.
D
Press STAT, select CALC, enter values into L2.
