Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 3
Problem 3
On a TI-84 calculator, which list is typically used to input a data set for histogram creation?
A
L1
B
L4
C
L2
D
L3
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options