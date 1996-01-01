Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

Enter non-negative integers with 0 ≤ k ≤ n. Example: n=10, k=3.

Options:

Chips prefill the inputs and calculate immediately.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter n (total items) and k (how many you choose).
  • Click Calculate to compute C(n,k).
  • Turn on Steps to see the rule and the exact calculation path.
  • Use Quick picks for common homework-style cases.

How this calculator works

  • Validates integers and checks 0 ≤ k ≤ n.
  • Computes C(n,k) using an exact BigInt multiplicative method (no factorial overflow, no rounding).
  • Uses symmetry: C(n,k)=C(n,n−k) to reduce work.

Formula & Equation Used

Standard: C(n,k)=\dfrac{n!}{k!(n-k)!}

Product form (used for exact computation): C(n,k)=\prod_{i=1}^{k}\dfrac{n-k+i}{i}

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 10 choose 3

  1. Use product form: C(10,3)=\frac{8}{1}\cdot\frac{9}{2}\cdot\frac{10}{3}
  2. Compute exactly: 120

Example 2 — 52 choose 5 (poker hand)

How many 5-card hands can you draw from a standard 52-card deck?

  1. Order doesn’t matter, so use combinations: C(52,5).
  2. Use product form: C(52,5)=\frac{48}{1}\cdot\frac{49}{2}\cdot\frac{50}{3}\cdot\frac{51}{4}\cdot\frac{52}{5}
  3. Compute exactly: C(52,5)=2,598,960

Example 3 — 20 choose 2 (pairs)

A class has 20 students. How many different pairs of students can you form?

  1. Choosing 2 students from 20 where order doesn’t matter: C(20,2).
  2. Use the shortcut: C(n,2)=\dfrac{n(n-1)}{2}
  3. Plug in n=20: C(20,2)=\dfrac{20\cdot19}{2}=190

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between combinations and permutations?

Combinations ignore order. Permutations care about order.

Q: Is C(n,k) the same as a binomial coefficient?

Yes — C(n,k) is the binomial coefficient n \choose k.

Q: Why does this calculator handle big values so well?

It uses exact BigInt arithmetic (no rounding) and avoids factorial blowups.