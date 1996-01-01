Gauss's Law Visualizer & Electric Flux Simulator
Calculate electric flux, enclosed charge, and electric field for Gaussian surfaces with interactive flux visuals, field regions, and symmetry-based explanations.
Background
Gauss's Law connects electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed by that surface. This visualizer helps students see Gaussian surfaces, field-line direction, symmetry regions, and why outside charges do not change net enclosed flux.
How to use this visualizer
- Choose a symmetric charge distribution: point charge, line charge, plane sheet, conducting sphere, or insulating sphere.
- Enter charge, charge density, radius, area, or length depending on the mode.
- Use the surface slider to move the Gaussian surface and watch which quantities change.
- Read the flux, electric field, enclosed charge, region, sign convention, and step-by-step explanation.
Formula & Equations Used
Gauss's Law: ΦE = Qenc / ε0
Point charge / outside sphere: E = k|Q|/r²
Infinite line: E = |λ|/(2π ε0r)
Infinite plane: E = |σ|/(2ε0)
Uniform insulating sphere, inside: E = k|Q|r/R³
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Point charge inside a sphere
If a spherical Gaussian surface encloses charge Q, the net electric flux is Q/ε₀. Changing the radius changes the electric field magnitude, but not the net flux.
Example 2: Infinite plane sheet
A pillbox Gaussian surface has flux through two caps. The side contributes no flux because the electric field is parallel to that surface.
Example 3: Conducting sphere
Inside a conductor at electrostatic equilibrium, the electric field is zero. Outside the sphere, the field behaves like a point charge located at the center.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Do not confuse electric field with electric flux. Field can change with radius while net flux stays fixed.
- Do not include charges outside the Gaussian surface in Qenc.
- Do not use Gauss's Law shortcut formulas unless the charge distribution has high symmetry.
- For conductors, remember that the electric field inside the conducting material is zero at electrostatic equilibrium.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Gauss's Law say?
Gauss's Law says that the net electric flux through a closed surface equals the enclosed charge divided by the permittivity of free space.
Why does the shape of the Gaussian surface not matter?
For net flux, only enclosed charge matters. Changing the closed surface shape can change local field-line angles, but the total net flux remains Qenc/ε₀.
When is Gauss's Law useful for electric field?
It is most useful when symmetry makes the field constant over part of the Gaussian surface, such as spherical, cylindrical, or planar symmetry.
Does a charge outside the Gaussian surface create flux?
External charges can create field lines through the surface, but they create equal entering and leaving contributions, so their net enclosed flux contribution is zero.