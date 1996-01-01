Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Force Calculator

Calculate net force, Newton’s second law, force components, equilibrium, and acceleration with free-body diagrams, vector breakdowns, and step-by-step physics explanations.

Background

Force is a push or pull that can change an object’s motion. This calculator works as a physics force hub: students can add multiple forces, resolve x- and y-components, check equilibrium, calculate acceleration, and connect the math to a clear free-body diagram.

Analyze forces

Choose a force mode

Start simple with F = ma, or build a full free-body diagram with several forces.

Object settings

Used to calculate acceleration from net force.

Add forces

Add each force by magnitude and angle. The calculator resolves each force into x/y components and finds the net force.

Use this before entering your own free-body diagram from scratch.

Quick-add force presets

Add common force arrows quickly, then edit or remove them as needed.

Friction helper

Optional integration: estimate a friction force using f = μN, then add it as a force arrow.

Tip: friction points opposite actual or possible sliding. For a push to the right on a flat surface, friction often points left (180°).

Newton’s Second Law

Use F = ma. Enter any two values to solve the third.

Resolve one force into components

Calculate Fx = F cos θ and Fy = F sin θ.

Equilibrium check

Use the force builder above, then check whether ΣFx = 0 and ΣFy = 0.

Tip: equilibrium means net force is approximately zero, so acceleration is zero.

Unknown force solver

Add all known forces above. The calculator finds the missing force that would make ΣFx = 0 and ΣFy = 0.

This is ideal for tension, support force, missing applied force, and balanced free-body diagram problems.

Supported formats

10 kg 20 N at 0° 50 N at 30° fractions like 1/2 scientific notation negative angles
  • Use positive force magnitudes and choose direction with the angle.
  • Use standard physics angles unless your class uses compass-style directions.
  • For a free-body diagram, add one force per arrow.
  • Net force points in the same direction as acceleration.
  • Hover force arrows in the diagram to see magnitude, angle, and components.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Add forces or enter values, then click Calculate Force.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose net force, Newton’s Second Law, force components, or equilibrium mode.
  • For net force problems, add each force with magnitude and angle.
  • Enter mass if you want acceleration from net force.
  • Click Calculate Force to see the resultant, components, free-body diagram, and steps.
  • Use quick examples to see common physics homework setups.

How this calculator works

  • Each force is treated as a vector with magnitude and direction.
  • The calculator resolves each force into horizontal and vertical components.
  • It adds all x-components and all y-components to find the net force.
  • If mass is known, it uses Newton’s Second Law to calculate acceleration.
  • It checks whether the forces balance, which means the object is in translational equilibrium.

Formula & Equations Used

Newton’s Second Law: Fnet = ma

Horizontal force component: Fx = F cos θ

Vertical force component: Fy = F sin θ

Net horizontal force: ΣFx

Net vertical force: ΣFy

Net force magnitude: Fnet = √((ΣFx)² + (ΣFy)²)

Net force direction: θ = atan2(ΣFy, ΣFx)

Acceleration: a = Fnet / m

Equilibrium condition: ΣF = 0

Missing equilibrium force: Funknown = −ΣFknown

Friction helper: f = μN

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Net force in one dimension

A box has a 20 N force to the right and a 12 N force to the left.

ΣFx = 20 - 12 = 8 N

The net force is 8 N to the right.

Example 2: Newton’s Second Law

A 10 kg object accelerates at 2 m/s².

F = ma = 10 × 2 = 20 N

The net force is 20 N.

Example 3: Force components

A 50 N force acts at 30° above the positive x-axis.

Fx = 50 cos 30° ≈ 43.3 N

Fy = 50 sin 30° = 25 N

Force concepts students often mix up

  • Force is a vector: both size and direction matter.
  • Net force is not every force added as positives: opposite directions subtract through components.
  • Zero net force does not always mean zero velocity: it means zero acceleration.
  • Acceleration points with net force: not necessarily with velocity.
  • Free-body diagrams show forces on one object: avoid mixing forces acting on different objects.

FAQs

What is net force?

Net force is the vector sum of all forces acting on an object. It determines the object’s acceleration.

What formula does a force calculator use?

The central formula is Newton’s Second Law, Fnet = ma. For 2D problems, forces are also broken into x- and y-components.

What does equilibrium mean?

Equilibrium means the net force is zero, so the object has no acceleration.

Why do force directions matter?

Forces are vectors. A force to the left can cancel a force to the right, and angled forces must be resolved into components.

Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Introduction to Vectors
3. Vectors
2 problems
Topic
Patrick
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Forces & Kinematics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
3 problems
Topic
Emilee
Forces in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Inclined Planes
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
9 problems
Topic
Patrick
Static Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Inclined Planes with Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
Acceleration Due to Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Patrick
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Patrick
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation - Part 3 of 3
8 topics 12 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
10. Conservation of Energy
7 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Patrick
17. Periodic Motion - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Patrick
17. Periodic Motion - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
Equation Solver
Solve algebra equations step by step with checks, visuals, and multiple equation types
SUVAT Calculator
Solve constant-acceleration motion using SUVAT equations
Friction Calculator
Calculate friction forces, incline motion, acceleration, and coefficients with diagrams and step-by-step solutions
Newton’s Second Law Calculator
Solve force, mass, and acceleration using Newton’s Second Law
Dot Product Calculator
Calculate dot product, angle, orthogonality, and vector projections
Trigonometry Calculator
Calculate trig values and solve right triangles in degrees or radians
Newton’s Third Law Calculator
Analyze action–reaction force pairs between interacting objects
Electric Field Calculator
Calculate electric fields from point charges with vectors, force mode, visuals, and step-by-step solutions
Graphing Calculator
Graph functions, compare equations, trace coordinates, and explore graph features step by step
Newton’s First Law Calculator
Resolve forces, check equilibrium, and connect ΣF = 0 with ΣF = ma
Free Fall Calculator
Calculate free-fall time, impact speed, and terminal velocity
Elastic Potential Energy Calculator
Calculate spring energy using E = ½kx², plus force, displacement, and k
Velocity Calculator
Calculate velocity using average, instantaneous, acceleration, and 2D vectors
Slope Percentage Calculator
Instantly convert slope %, angle (°), and ratio (1 in N)
Work–Energy Calculator
Calculate work, net work, and speed changes using work–energy
Acceleration Calculator
Calculate acceleration using velocity, time, force, and mass
Radians ↔ Degrees Converter
Convert angles between radians and degrees instantly
Momentum Calculator
Calculate momentum and impulse with unit conversion, vectors, and steps.
Distance Calculator
Calculate distance in 2D, 3D, point-to-line, speed/time, lat-long, or scaled grid modes
Vector Projection Calculator
Calculate scalar projection, vector projection, angle, and orthogonality of vectors
Projectile Motion Calculator
Calculate projectile motion: range, time of flight, max height, target solutions.
Spring Calculator
Solve Hooke’s law, spring work, SHM, and vertical equilibrium
Vector Calculator
Calculate vector operations with steps and visual diagrams
Magnetic Field & Electromagnetism Visualizer
Calculate magnetic fields, magnetic force, solenoids, and wire interactions with visuals and step-by-step solutions
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators