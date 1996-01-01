Force Calculator
Calculate net force, Newton’s second law, force components, equilibrium, and acceleration with free-body diagrams, vector breakdowns, and step-by-step physics explanations.
Background
Force is a push or pull that can change an object’s motion. This calculator works as a physics force hub: students can add multiple forces, resolve x- and y-components, check equilibrium, calculate acceleration, and connect the math to a clear free-body diagram.
How to use this calculator
- Choose net force, Newton’s Second Law, force components, or equilibrium mode.
- For net force problems, add each force with magnitude and angle.
- Enter mass if you want acceleration from net force.
- Click Calculate Force to see the resultant, components, free-body diagram, and steps.
- Use quick examples to see common physics homework setups.
How this calculator works
- Each force is treated as a vector with magnitude and direction.
- The calculator resolves each force into horizontal and vertical components.
- It adds all x-components and all y-components to find the net force.
- If mass is known, it uses Newton’s Second Law to calculate acceleration.
- It checks whether the forces balance, which means the object is in translational equilibrium.
Formula & Equations Used
Newton’s Second Law: Fnet = ma
Horizontal force component: Fx = F cos θ
Vertical force component: Fy = F sin θ
Net horizontal force: ΣFx
Net vertical force: ΣFy
Net force magnitude: Fnet = √((ΣFx)² + (ΣFy)²)
Net force direction: θ = atan2(ΣFy, ΣFx)
Acceleration: a = Fnet / m
Equilibrium condition: ΣF = 0
Missing equilibrium force: Funknown = −ΣFknown
Friction helper: f = μN
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Net force in one dimension
A box has a 20 N force to the right and a 12 N force to the left.
ΣFx = 20 - 12 = 8 N
The net force is 8 N to the right.
Example 2: Newton’s Second Law
A 10 kg object accelerates at 2 m/s².
F = ma = 10 × 2 = 20 N
The net force is 20 N.
Example 3: Force components
A 50 N force acts at 30° above the positive x-axis.
Fx = 50 cos 30° ≈ 43.3 N
Fy = 50 sin 30° = 25 N
Force concepts students often mix up
- Force is a vector: both size and direction matter.
- Net force is not every force added as positives: opposite directions subtract through components.
- Zero net force does not always mean zero velocity: it means zero acceleration.
- Acceleration points with net force: not necessarily with velocity.
- Free-body diagrams show forces on one object: avoid mixing forces acting on different objects.
FAQs
What is net force?
Net force is the vector sum of all forces acting on an object. It determines the object’s acceleration.
What formula does a force calculator use?
The central formula is Newton’s Second Law, Fnet = ma. For 2D problems, forces are also broken into x- and y-components.
What does equilibrium mean?
Equilibrium means the net force is zero, so the object has no acceleration.
Why do force directions matter?
Forces are vectors. A force to the left can cancel a force to the right, and angled forces must be resolved into components.