Force Calculator

Analyze forces

Choose a force mode Start simple with F = ma, or build a full free-body diagram with several forces. Net force builder

Add multiple forces and find the resultant. Newton’s 2nd law

Solve force, mass, or acceleration. Force components

Resolve a force into x and y parts. Equilibrium check

See whether forces balance. Unknown force solver

Find the missing force needed for balance.

Object settings Mass Used to calculate acceleration from net force. Mass unit kilograms, kg grams, g pounds mass, lbm Angle convention 0° = +x, counterclockwise positive 0° = up, clockwise positive

Add forces Add each force by magnitude and angle. The calculator resolves each force into x/y components and finds the net force. Force label Magnitude Angle Angle unit degrees radians Add Clear forces Use this before entering your own free-body diagram from scratch. Quick-add force presets Add common force arrows quickly, then edit or remove them as needed. + Gravity

Weight, downward + Normal force

Support force, upward + Friction

Uses μN from helper below + Tension

Pulling force + Applied force

Push or pull + Drag / air resistance

Opposes motion + Spring force

Hooke-style restoring force Friction helper Optional integration: estimate a friction force using f = μN, then add it as a force arrow. Coefficient, μ Normal force, N Friction direction angle Tip: friction points opposite actual or possible sliding. For a push to the right on a flat surface, friction often points left (180°).

Newton’s Second Law Use F = ma. Enter any two values to solve the third. Force, F Mass, m Acceleration, a

Resolve one force into components Calculate F x = F cos θ and F y = F sin θ. Force magnitude Angle Angle unit degrees radians

Equilibrium check Use the force builder above, then check whether ΣF x = 0 and ΣF y = 0. Tip: equilibrium means net force is approximately zero, so acceleration is zero.

Unknown force solver Add all known forces above. The calculator finds the missing force that would make ΣF x = 0 and ΣF y = 0. Unknown force label Target condition balance forces / equilibrium This is ideal for tension, support force, missing applied force, and balanced free-body diagram problems.

Supported formats 10 kg 20 N at 0° 50 N at 30° fractions like 1/2 scientific notation negative angles Use positive force magnitudes and choose direction with the angle.

Use standard physics angles unless your class uses compass-style directions.

For a free-body diagram, add one force per arrow.

Net force points in the same direction as acceleration.

Hover force arrows in the diagram to see magnitude, angle, and components.

Options Show step-by-step solution Show free-body diagram Show component table Show student-friendly interpretation Show common mistakes

Quick examples (click to see result) Balanced forces Tug of war Balanced hanging sign Inclined pull Rocket thrust Box pulled with friction Solve missing support Solve F = ma Solve acceleration Resolve 50 N at 30°

Calculate Force Reset