Analyze magnetic fields

Choose a mode Start with a current-carrying wire, magnetic force, solenoid field, or parallel-wire interaction. Straight wire field

Use B = μ₀I / 2πr. Magnetic force

Use F = qvB sin θ. Solenoid / coil

Use B = μ₀nI. Parallel wires

Attract or repel?

Straight current-carrying wire Find the magnetic field strength at a distance from a long straight wire. Solve for magnetic field, B current, I distance, r Formula B = μ₀I / 2πr Right-hand rule Thumb follows current; fingers curl with B. Current, I Current unit A mA kA Distance from wire, r Distance unit m cm mm Magnetic field, B Used only when solving for I or r. B unit T mT μT nT Current direction out of the screen into the screen up the page down the page

Magnetic force on a moving charge Calculate force magnitude and use the right-hand rule to determine direction. Solve for magnetic force, F charge, q speed, v magnetic field, B angle, θ Formula F = |q|vB sin θ Direction Use v × B; reverse for negative charge. v ⟂ B, positive charge v ∥ B, zero force negative charge reverses 45° crossing angle Charge, q Charge unit C μC nC elementary charges, e Speed, v Magnetic field, B B unit T mT μT nT Angle between v and B Angle unit degrees radians Magnetic force, F Used only when solving for q, v, B, or θ. Charge sign positive charge negative charge

Solenoid / coil magnetic field Estimate the field inside a long solenoid using turns per length and current. Solve for magnetic field, B turns, N length, L current, I relative permeability, μr Formula B = μ₀μᵣ(N/L)I Field idea More turns per meter or current makes B stronger. Number of turns, N Solenoid length Length unit m cm mm Current, I Current unit A mA kA Magnetic field, B Used only when solving for N, L, I, or μr. B unit T mT μT nT Core relative permeability, μr Use 1 for air/vacuum. Larger values model magnetic cores.

Force between parallel current-carrying wires Compare currents and direction to see whether wires attract or repel. Current in wire 1, I₁ Current in wire 2, I₂ Current unit A mA kA Separation, d Distance unit m cm mm Current directions same direction opposite directions

Supported formats 10 A 5 cm 2e6 m/s 1.6e-19 C fractions like 1/2 mT and μT Use positive magnitudes; choose direction from the menus.

Use 90° when velocity is perpendicular to the magnetic field.

Right-hand rule directions reverse for negative charges.

Magnetic-field arrows and loops are scaled for readability.

Right-hand-rule cheat sheet Wire field Thumb = current. Curled fingers = magnetic field loops. Moving charge Fingers = velocity. Curl toward B. Thumb = force for positive charge. Negative charge Find the positive-charge direction first, then reverse it.

Options Show step-by-step solution Show magnetic field visual Show calculation table Show right-hand-rule interpretation Show common mistakes

Quick examples (click to see result) 10 A wire at 5 cm Charge in Earth-size field Proton, v ⟂ B Air-core solenoid High-μ core solenoid Parallel wires attract Parallel wires repel θ = 0°, zero force negative charge reversal solve wire current solve θ

Calculate Magnetic Field Reset