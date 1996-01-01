Vector Calculator

Example 3 — Projection of a onto b

Example 2 — Dot product of ⟨1, 2⟩ and ⟨3, 4⟩

Example 1 — Magnitude of ⟨3, 4⟩

Q: What is a vector?

A vector is a quantity with both magnitude and direction. In component form, it is often written as ⟨x, y⟩ or ⟨x, y, z⟩.

Q: What is vector magnitude?

Magnitude is the length of the vector. In 2D, it is calculated with √(x² + y²).

Q: What does the dot product tell you?

The dot product helps measure directional alignment. Positive means similar direction, negative means opposite direction, and zero means perpendicular.

Q: What is vector projection?

Projection is the part, or shadow, of one vector that lies along another vector.

Q: When do I use the cross product?

Use the cross product for 3D vectors when you need a vector perpendicular to both input vectors.