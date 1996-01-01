Distance Calculator

Use this Distance Calculator to find distance in several smart ways: between two points, in 3D, from a point to a line, with speed, time, and distance, using latitude and longitude, or on a simple scaled coordinate grid. It is built to be educational, user friendly, and helpful for both math problems and real-world distance questions.

Background

In math, distance measures how far apart two objects are. In coordinate geometry, distance often comes from the Pythagorean theorem. In real-world travel and navigation, distance may be measured on a flat grid, along a route, or across the Earth using great-circle distance. This calculator brings these ideas together in one flexible tool.