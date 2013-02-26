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Perimeter Calculator

Calculate perimeter for common 2D shapes with clear formulas, step-by-step work, labeled sketches, and unit support.

Background

Students often know the shape but are not sure which boundary lengths count. This calculator helps by showing the correct perimeter formula first, then substituting the values, and explaining shape-specific rules such as semicircle perimeter includes the diameter, sector perimeter includes two radii plus the arc, and ellipse perimeter is an approximation.

Choose a shape

Shapes are ordered alphabetically, with Custom sides at the end.

Selected shape: Annulus Formula: P = 2π(R + r)

Enter the measurements for the selected shape below.

Shape inputs

Results are shown in regular length units such as cm, m, in, ft, or yd.

Display options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Choose a shape, enter values, and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the shape you want.
  • Enter the required side lengths, radii, or angle values.
  • Select a unit such as cm, m, in, ft, or yd.
  • Click Calculate to get the perimeter, formula, steps, and sketch.
  • Use Custom sides to add any list of side lengths.

How this calculator works

  • Basic polygons: perimeter is the sum of side lengths.
  • Circle-family shapes: perimeter may include curved arc length plus one or more straight edges.
  • Regular polygons: perimeter is P = ns.
  • Ellipse: perimeter is shown using a high-quality approximation.
  • Custom sides: enter a comma-separated list like 3, 4, 5, 6 or an expression like 3 + 4 + 5 + 6.

Formula & Equations Used

Annulus: P = 2πR + 2πr = 2π(R + r)

Circle: P = 2πr = πd

Ellipse (approx.): P ≈ π[3(a+b) − √((3a+b)(a+3b))]

Kite: P = 2a + 2b = 2(a+b)

Parallelogram: P = 2(a+b)

Quadrilateral: P = a+b+c+d

Rectangle: P = 2(l+w)

Regular Polygon: P = ns

Rhombus: P = 4s

Sector: P = 2r + (θ/360)(2πr)

Semicircle: P = πr + 2r

Square: P = 4s

Trapezoid: P = a+b+c+d

Triangle: P = a+b+c

Custom sides: P = s₁ + s₂ + s₃ + ...

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Rectangle

Find the perimeter of a rectangle with length 8 and width 5.

  1. Use P = 2(l+w).
  2. Substitute: P = 2(8+5).
  3. Simplify: P = 2(13) = 26.

Example 2 — Semicircle

Find the perimeter of a semicircle with radius 7.

  1. Use P = πr + 2r.
  2. Substitute: P = 7π + 14.
  3. Approximate: P ≈ 35.99.

Example 3 — Sector

Find the perimeter of a sector with radius 7 and central angle 60°.

  1. Arc length = (60/360)(2π·7) = 7π/3.
  2. Add the two radii: P = 14 + 7π/3.
  3. Approximate: P ≈ 21.33.

Example 4 — Custom sides

Find the perimeter of a shape with side lengths 3, 4, 5, 6.

  1. Add all side lengths.
  2. P = 3+4+5+6.
  3. P = 18.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is perimeter the same as circumference?

For a circle, the boundary length is usually called circumference. In this calculator, it is shown as the perimeter result for circle-family shapes.

Q: Does a semicircle perimeter include the straight edge?

Yes. The perimeter of a semicircle includes the curved half-circle plus the diameter.

Q: Does a sector perimeter include the arc only?

No. A sector perimeter includes the arc length plus the two radii.

Q: Why is ellipse perimeter approximate?

Unlike many school shapes, an ellipse does not have a simple elementary exact perimeter formula, so the calculator uses a strong approximation.

Q: What can I enter in Custom sides?

Use a comma-separated list like 3, 4, 5, 6 or a plus-separated expression like 3 + 4 + 5 + 6.