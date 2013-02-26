Perimeter Calculator

Find the perimeter of a shape with side lengths 3, 4, 5, 6.

Find the perimeter of a sector with radius 7 and central angle 60°.

Find the perimeter of a semicircle with radius 7.

Find the perimeter of a rectangle with length 8 and width 5.

Q: Is perimeter the same as circumference?

For a circle, the boundary length is usually called circumference. In this calculator, it is shown as the perimeter result for circle-family shapes.

Q: Does a semicircle perimeter include the straight edge?

Yes. The perimeter of a semicircle includes the curved half-circle plus the diameter.

Q: Does a sector perimeter include the arc only?

No. A sector perimeter includes the arc length plus the two radii.

Q: Why is ellipse perimeter approximate?

Unlike many school shapes, an ellipse does not have a simple elementary exact perimeter formula, so the calculator uses a strong approximation.

Q: What can I enter in Custom sides?

Use a comma-separated list like 3, 4, 5, 6 or a plus-separated expression like 3 + 4 + 5 + 6.