Pythagorean Theorem Calculator

Check whether the side lengths 8, 15, and 17 form a right triangle.

Example 3 — Check whether a triangle is right

If c = 10 and a = 6, find b.

If a = 3 and b = 4, find c.

Q: What does the Pythagorean theorem say?

For a right triangle, the sum of the squares of the two legs equals the square of the hypotenuse: a² + b² = c².

Q: Which side is the hypotenuse?

The hypotenuse is the longest side of a right triangle. It is opposite the right angle.

Q: Can I use this calculator to find a missing leg?

Yes. Enter the hypotenuse and one leg, and the calculator solves for the other leg using the Pythagorean theorem.

Q: Can this calculator check whether three sides make a right triangle?

Yes. The calculator compares the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides with the square of the longest side.

Q: Does exact mode show radicals?

Yes. When possible, the calculator simplifies radicals such as √45 into 3√5.

Q: Does this calculator work for any triangle?

No. The theorem applies only to right triangles. In check mode, the calculator can test whether three side lengths form a right triangle.