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Pythagorean Theorem Calculator

Find the hypotenuse, solve for a missing leg, or check whether three side lengths form a right triangle using the Pythagorean theorem, with formulas, exact radicals, steps, and a live triangle diagram.

Background

For a right triangle with legs a and b and hypotenuse c, the relationship is a² + b² = c². This calculator helps students solve missing-side problems, verify side lengths, and visualize why the theorem works.

Choose calculation mode

Tip: Start with the side you want to find, then enter the known values.

Selected mode: Find Hypotenuse Formula: c = √(a² + b²)

Enter the two legs of the right triangle below.

Inputs

The result uses the same unit label.

Exact mode shows simplified radicals like 3√5 when possible.

Display options

Quick picks prefill values and calculate instantly.

Result

No results yet. Choose a mode, enter values, and click Calculate.

Ready for input No triangle drawn yet
unknown / highlighted side known side

Formula in use

c = √(a² + b²)

Status note

Enter values and click Calculate.

Understanding aid: squares on the sides

This mini visual reinforces the relationship a² + b² = c².

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Find Hypotenuse, Find Missing Leg, or Right Triangle Check.
  • Enter the known side lengths.
  • Pick a unit if you want the result labeled.
  • Choose Exact or a decimal output style.
  • Click Calculate to see the answer, formula, live diagram, and optional steps.
  • Use the quick picks for common right-triangle examples.

How this calculator works

  • Find Hypotenuse: uses c = √(a² + b²).
  • Find Missing Leg: uses b = √(c² − a²) after subtracting the square of the known leg from the square of the hypotenuse.
  • Right Triangle Check: sorts the three side lengths, treats the largest side as c, and tests whether a² + b² = c².
  • Exact mode: shows simplified radicals such as √64 = 8 or √45 = 3√5 when possible.
  • Live diagram: updates the triangle drawing and highlights the side being solved for.
  • Square-area aid: reinforces the relationship a² + b² = c² visually.

Formula & Equations Used

Pythagorean theorem: a² + b² = c²

Hypotenuse formula: c = √(a² + b²)

Missing leg formula: b = √(c² − a²)

Equivalent missing leg form: a = √(c² − b²)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find the hypotenuse

If a = 3 and b = 4, find c.

  1. Use c = √(a² + b²).
  2. Substitute: c = √(3² + 4²).
  3. Simplify: c = √(9 + 16).
  4. Compute: c = √25 = 5.

Example 2 — Find a missing leg

If c = 10 and a = 6, find b.

  1. Use b = √(c² − a²).
  2. Substitute: b = √(10² − 6²).
  3. Simplify: b = √(100 − 36).
  4. Compute: b = √64 = 8.

Example 3 — Check whether a triangle is right

Check whether the side lengths 8, 15, and 17 form a right triangle.

  1. The largest side is 17, so test it as c.
  2. Compute the squares: 8² = 64, 15² = 225, and 17² = 289.
  3. Add the smaller squares: 64 + 225 = 289.
  4. Since a² + b² = c², the triangle is a right triangle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the Pythagorean theorem say?

For a right triangle, the sum of the squares of the two legs equals the square of the hypotenuse: a² + b² = c².

Q: Which side is the hypotenuse?

The hypotenuse is the longest side of a right triangle. It is opposite the right angle.

Q: Can I use this calculator to find a missing leg?

Yes. Enter the hypotenuse and one leg, and the calculator solves for the other leg using the Pythagorean theorem.

Q: Can this calculator check whether three sides make a right triangle?

Yes. The calculator compares the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides with the square of the longest side.

Q: Does exact mode show radicals?

Yes. When possible, the calculator simplifies radicals such as √45 into 3√5.

Q: Does this calculator work for any triangle?

No. The theorem applies only to right triangles. In check mode, the calculator can test whether three side lengths form a right triangle.

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