Choose a counting type

Order matters?

If you’re arranging items (like 1st/2nd/3rd), order matters → permutations.

Use no repetition for “pick and arrange without repeats”. Use multiset/word for repeated letters.

Options:

Chips prefill the inputs and calculate immediately.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Set Order matters? to choose permutations vs combinations automatically.
  • Enter n and k (or type a word for repeated letters).
  • Click Calculate for an exact BigInt answer (no rounding).
  • Turn on Steps to see formulas and exact computation details.

How this calculator works

  • Validates inputs (integers, non-negative, and logical constraints like 0 ≤ k ≤ n when needed).
  • If Order matters = Yes, uses permutations. If No, uses combinations.
  • For word mode, counts repeated letters and computes multiset permutations exactly.
  • Uses BigInt to avoid overflow and rounding.

Formula & Equation Used

Permutations (no repetition): P(n,k) = n! / (n-k)!

Combinations: C(n,k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!)

With repetition (ordered): n^k

Combinations with repetition (unordered): C(n+k-1, k)

Multiset / word permutations: n! / (a! b! c! ...)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Order matters (10 P 3)

  1. Order matters → permutations.
  2. P(10,3)=10×9×8=720

Example 2 — Order doesn’t matter (10 C 3)

  1. Order doesn’t matter → combinations.
  2. C(10,3)=120

Example 3 — Word permutations (MISSISSIPPI)

  1. Counts: M=1, I=4, S=4, P=2 → total n=11.
  2. 11! / (1! 4! 4! 2!) (exact)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know if order matters?

If swapping positions creates a different outcome (1st vs 2nd), order matters → permutations.

Q: What if order doesn’t matter?

Use combinations: choosing a group where only the members matter, not the order.

Q: How does word mode work?

It counts repeated letters and computes n! / (a! b! c! ...) exactly using BigInt.