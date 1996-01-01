Permutation Calculator
Calculate permutations and combinations with exact results (BigInt). Use the Order matters? toggle to automatically choose P(n,k) vs C(n,k). Also includes word permutations (multiset) for cases like “MISSISSIPPI”.
Background
If order matters, you’re counting permutations. If order doesn’t matter, you’re counting combinations. This calculator routes you to the correct formula automatically.
How to use this calculator
- Set Order matters? to choose permutations vs combinations automatically.
- Enter n and k (or type a word for repeated letters).
- Click Calculate for an exact BigInt answer (no rounding).
- Turn on Steps to see formulas and exact computation details.
How this calculator works
- Validates inputs (integers, non-negative, and logical constraints like 0 ≤ k ≤ n when needed).
- If Order matters = Yes, uses permutations. If No, uses combinations.
- For word mode, counts repeated letters and computes multiset permutations exactly.
- Uses BigInt to avoid overflow and rounding.
Formula & Equation Used
Permutations (no repetition): P(n,k) = n! / (n-k)!
Combinations: C(n,k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!)
With repetition (ordered): n^k
Combinations with repetition (unordered): C(n+k-1, k)
Multiset / word permutations: n! / (a! b! c! ...)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Order matters (10 P 3)
- Order matters → permutations.
- P(10,3)=10×9×8=720
Example 2 — Order doesn’t matter (10 C 3)
- Order doesn’t matter → combinations.
- C(10,3)=120
Example 3 — Word permutations (MISSISSIPPI)
- Counts: M=1, I=4, S=4, P=2 → total n=11.
- 11! / (1! 4! 4! 2!) (exact)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How do I know if order matters?
If swapping positions creates a different outcome (1st vs 2nd), order matters → permutations.
Q: What if order doesn’t matter?
Use combinations: choosing a group where only the members matter, not the order.
Q: How does word mode work?
It counts repeated letters and computes n! / (a! b! c! ...) exactly using BigInt.