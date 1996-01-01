Radians ↔ Degrees Converter

Convert radians to degrees (and back) instantly. Supports π inputs like π/6 and shows both decimal and π-fraction forms (when possible).

Quick rule to remember Degrees → Radians: multiply by π/180

Radians → Degrees: multiply by 180/π

Background

Degrees are common in geometry, while radians are common in calculus and trig identities. This converter helps you switch units fast — plus it recognizes the “nice angles” on the unit circle.