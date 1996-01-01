College GPA Projection Calculator
Project your graduation GPA, plan future semesters, find the grades you need, and track Dean's List or scholarship requirements with clear visuals and step-by-step guidance.
Background
A GPA projection is more powerful than a regular GPA calculation because it answers the questions students actually ask: “Can I graduate with my target GPA?”, “What GPA do I need next semester?”, and “Am I still above the scholarship or Dean's List cutoff?”
How to use this calculator
- Enter your current cumulative GPA and completed credits.
- Enter the total credits required for your degree, usually around 120 for many bachelor's programs.
- Choose Simple Projection, Semester Planner, Needed Grades, or Threshold Tracker.
- Compare the projected graduation GPA with your target, Dean's List, scholarship, or honors cutoffs.
How this calculator works
The calculator converts GPA into quality points, adds future quality points from planned or required coursework, then divides by total credits. This makes it possible to project graduation GPA and reverse-solve the average GPA needed in remaining credits.
Formulas & Equations Used
Current quality points: current GPA × completed credits
Future quality points: future GPA × future credits
Projected GPA: (current points + future points) / total credits
Required future GPA: (target GPA × final credits − current points) / future credits
Retake replacement: new points = current points − old grade points + new grade points
Average retake policy: retake points = (old points + new points) / 2 for the repeated course attempt.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: graduation GPA projection
A student has a 3.20 GPA after 60 credits and needs 120 credits to graduate. If the student averages 3.60 for the remaining 60 credits, the projected graduation GPA is the average of current and future quality points.
- Current points = 3.20 × 60 = 192.
- Future points = 3.60 × 60 = 216.
- Total points = 408.
- Projected GPA = 408 ÷ 120 = 3.40.
Example 2: required GPA to reach a target
A student has a 3.10 GPA after 75 credits and wants a 3.40 GPA by 120 credits.
- Current points = 3.10 × 75 = 232.5.
- Target final points = 3.40 × 120 = 408.
- Needed future points = 408 − 232.5 = 175.5.
- Remaining credits = 45, so required future GPA = 175.5 ÷ 45 = 3.90.
Example 3: repeated course replacement
A student has a 2.90 GPA after 45 credits and repeats a 3-credit course, replacing a D with a B+.
- Current points = 2.90 × 45 = 130.5.
- Old D points = 1.00 × 3 = 3.0.
- New B+ points = 3.30 × 3 = 9.9.
- Replacement projection = (130.5 − 3.0 + 9.9) ÷ 45 = 3.05.
Common mistakes to avoid
- Do not confuse term GPA with cumulative GPA.
- Do not ignore credits; a 4-credit class affects GPA more than a 1-credit class.
- Do not assume a repeated course automatically replaces the old grade unless your college policy says so.
- Do not use Dean's List or scholarship cutoffs without checking your school's exact requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a GPA projection?
A GPA projection estimates your future cumulative GPA after planned or remaining coursework.
Can this tell me exactly what GPA I will graduate with?
It gives a planning estimate based on the inputs you enter. Actual results depend on final grades, transfer credits, repeated-course policies, withdrawals, and institutional rules.
What if the required GPA is above 4.0?
On a 4.0 scale, that target is not mathematically reachable with the credits entered. You may need more credits, a lower target, grade replacement, or academic advising.
Is this different from a regular GPA calculator?
Yes. A regular GPA calculator usually computes one term or current cumulative GPA. This planner projects future outcomes and reverse-solves what you need next.
How should I use retake mode?
Use retake mode only as an estimate until you confirm your college policy. Some schools replace the old grade, some average both attempts, and some keep both attempts in the GPA calculation.