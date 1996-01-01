SAT / ACT Score Calculator & Predictor

The calculator uses SAT and ACT score ranges, section-score arithmetic, official concordance-style score bands, and planning estimates to turn a score into a study decision. It does not replace an official score report, but it helps students understand score gaps, section priorities, target progress, competitiveness bands, scholarship readiness, superscore options, exam-day impact, and realistic next steps.

Improvement prediction: current score + estimated gain from study hours, timeline, and consistency

ACT composite: average of section scores, rounded to the nearest whole number

A student has a 1280 SAT and estimates they can gain 10 more net correct answers through pacing and mistake review.

A student has Test 1 scores of 620 Reading & Writing and 700 Math. On Test 2, the student has 700 Reading & Writing and 650 Math.

A student has a 1220 SAT and wants a 1350 SAT.

A student enters English 28, Math 27, Reading 30, and Science 29 using the classic ACT composite method.

A student has a 650 Reading & Writing score and a 680 Math score.

Is this an official SAT or ACT score report?

No. This is an educational planning tool. Official scores come from College Board or ACT after a real exam or official practice-test scoring process.

Can this calculate my digital SAT score from raw correct answers?

It can estimate a practice score range, but digital SAT scoring is adaptive, so there is not one universal raw-to-scaled conversion chart.

How does SAT ↔ ACT conversion work?

The calculator uses concordance-style score bands to estimate the comparable score on the other test. A concorded score is a comparison estimate, not a prediction guarantee.

Should I take the SAT or ACT?

Use concordance as a starting point, then compare your section strengths, pacing, comfort with science-style data questions, and practice-test results.

How many points can I improve?

Improvement depends on baseline score, time, study quality, consistency, and test strategy. The predictor gives a planning estimate, not a promise.

Are SAT and ACT concordance estimates exact?

No. Concordance estimates are based on official SAT/ACT concordance tables and should be treated as approximations rather than exact score conversions.