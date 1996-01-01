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SAT / ACT Score Calculator & Predictor

Calculate SAT and ACT scores, compare SAT ↔ ACT estimates, set target scores, estimate how many more questions you need right, and build a focused exam-prep action plan.

Background

SAT and ACT score planning is more useful when students can connect today’s score to a target score, section gaps, college-readiness goals, and a realistic study plan. This calculator combines score calculation, concordance estimates, target planning, and improvement prediction in one student-friendly tool.

Plan your SAT / ACT score path

Choose a calculator mode

Start with SAT or ACT scores, convert between tests, plan a target, estimate extra questions needed, or predict improvement from study time.

SAT score calculator

Use official-style section scores if you have them. Raw-correct mode is an estimate because the digital SAT is adaptive and does not use one universal raw-score chart.

ACT score calculator

Enter section scores on the 1–36 scale. Choose the composite method that matches your ACT version or school report.

SAT ↔ ACT concordance estimate

Convert a score using the official ACT/SAT concordance ranges. Concordance is a comparison estimate, not a guarantee of how you would score on the other test.

Target score planner

How many more questions do I need right?

This is an estimate that translates the score gap into extra correct answers. Actual SAT scoring depends on adaptive module difficulty; ACT raw-to-scale conversion varies by form.

Score improvement predictor

Smart score insights (optional)

These friendly extras appear in the result when they fit your mode: goal bands, competitiveness, section strengths, scholarships, superscore, and exam-day impact.

College goal band

Used for target-gap, progress, and approximate extra-correct estimates.

Study simulator

Shows conservative, typical, and aggressive improvement ranges.

SAT superscore

Useful when colleges consider the best section scores across test dates.

Exam-day impact

Shows how small accuracy gains can affect score range and scholarship readiness.

Display options

Result

No result yet. Enter your score details, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose SAT score, ACT score, SAT ↔ ACT concordance, Target Planner, More Questions, or Improvement Predictor.
  • Enter section scores if you already have an official score report or practice-test score report.
  • Use target mode to compare your current score with a goal score for college admissions, scholarships, or personal progress.
  • Use the action plan to decide which section to study first and how aggressive your score-improvement goal is.
  • Use Smart Score Insights for competitiveness bands, scholarship readiness, superscore planning, and exam-day impact estimates.

How this calculator works

The calculator uses SAT and ACT score ranges, section-score arithmetic, official concordance-style score bands, and planning estimates to turn a score into a study decision. It does not replace an official score report, but it helps students understand score gaps, section priorities, target progress, competitiveness bands, scholarship readiness, superscore options, exam-day impact, and realistic next steps.

Formulas & Equations Used

SAT total: Reading & Writing score + Math score

ACT composite: average of section scores, rounded to the nearest whole number

Target gap: target score − current score

Progress to target: (current score − minimum score) / (target score − minimum score)

Estimated extra questions: score gap ÷ approximate points per additional correct answer

Improvement prediction: current score + estimated gain from study hours, timeline, and consistency

SAT superscore: max(R&W scores) + max(Math scores)

Goal progress: current score ÷ dream score, shown as a student-friendly progress percentage.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: SAT total score

A student has a 650 Reading & Writing score and a 680 Math score.

  1. Add the section scores: 650 + 680.
  2. SAT total score = 1330.
  3. If the target is 1400, the score gap is 70 points.
  4. The calculator recommends focusing on the section with the larger opportunity to improve.

Example 2: ACT composite

A student enters English 28, Math 27, Reading 30, and Science 29 using the classic ACT composite method.

  1. Add the section scores: 28 + 27 + 30 + 29 = 114.
  2. Divide by 4: 114 ÷ 4 = 28.5.
  3. Round to the nearest whole number: ACT composite = 29.

Example 3: target score planning

A student has a 1220 SAT and wants a 1350 SAT.

  1. Target gap = 1350 − 1220 = 130 points.
  2. The calculator estimates the improvement as a meaningful but reachable goal with enough weeks and focused practice.
  3. The action plan recommends section drills, practice-test review, and targeted mistake tracking.

Example 4: SAT superscore

A student has Test 1 scores of 620 Reading & Writing and 700 Math. On Test 2, the student has 700 Reading & Writing and 650 Math.

  1. Best Reading & Writing = max(620, 700) = 700.
  2. Best Math = max(700, 650) = 700.
  3. SAT superscore = 700 + 700 = 1400.

Example 5: exam-day impact

A student has a 1280 SAT and estimates they can gain 10 more net correct answers through pacing and mistake review.

  1. Estimate about 10 SAT points per additional net correct answer.
  2. Projected impact ≈ 10 × 10 = 100 points.
  3. Estimated score range is about 1330 to 1380 after accounting for form and scoring variation.

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Do not treat raw-correct estimates as official SAT scores; the digital SAT is adaptive.
  • Do not compare SAT and ACT scores without using concordance-style ranges.
  • Do not focus only on the total score; section gaps reveal where improvement is most realistic.
  • Do not set a target without checking the middle 50% score ranges for your actual colleges.
  • Do not treat superscore estimates as universal; each college chooses its own superscore policy.
  • Do not retake practice tests without reviewing mistakes; score improvement usually comes from targeted review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this an official SAT or ACT score report?

No. This is an educational planning tool. Official scores come from College Board or ACT after a real exam or official practice-test scoring process.

Can this calculate my digital SAT score from raw correct answers?

It can estimate a practice score range, but digital SAT scoring is adaptive, so there is not one universal raw-to-scaled conversion chart.

How does SAT ↔ ACT conversion work?

The calculator uses concordance-style score bands to estimate the comparable score on the other test. A concorded score is a comparison estimate, not a prediction guarantee.

Should I take the SAT or ACT?

Use concordance as a starting point, then compare your section strengths, pacing, comfort with science-style data questions, and practice-test results.

How many points can I improve?

Improvement depends on baseline score, time, study quality, consistency, and test strategy. The predictor gives a planning estimate, not a promise.

Are SAT and ACT concordance estimates exact?

No. Concordance estimates are based on official SAT/ACT concordance tables and should be treated as approximations rather than exact score conversions.

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