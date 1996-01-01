Stress Assessment Calculator

The calculator combines academic stress, lifestyle stress, social stress, physical symptom signals, and burnout indicators into a student stress score. It also calculates a recovery score from sleep, exercise, hydration, breaks, and support so the result focuses on both pressure and recovery.

Burnout risk: weighted average of exhaustion, overwhelm, concentration difficulty, procrastination, and loss of interest

Overall stress score: weighted average of academic, lifestyle, social, physical, and burnout scores

Problem: A student has high exam pressure, short sleep, little exercise, and several physical stress symptoms.

Is this a clinical stress test?

No. This is an educational self-check tool for students. It can help organize stress patterns, but it does not diagnose anxiety, depression, burnout, or any medical condition.

What does the recovery score mean?

The recovery score estimates whether your habits are helping your body and mind recover from stress. Sleep, breaks, exercise, hydration, and support all improve recovery.

Why does exam week change the recommendations?

Exam week often includes time pressure, late studying, caffeine, and less sleep. The calculator gives more study-specific recommendations during exam week.

When should someone seek help?

If stress feels unmanageable, symptoms persist, or there are thoughts of self-harm, seek immediate support from a trusted person, campus counseling, local emergency services, or a crisis hotline. If someone feels unsafe or may hurt themselves or someone else, they should contact local emergency services or crisis support immediately.

Why does the calculator mention caffeine and sleep?

Late caffeine and short sleep can make stress feel more intense the next day. The calculator highlights these patterns so students can connect stress management with sleep timing and recovery habits.

Should I retake the assessment?

Yes. Reassess in about 7 days using the same answer scale so you can compare whether stress drivers, recovery habits, and burnout indicators changed.