Substitution Method Calculator

Solve a system of equations by isolating one variable and substituting it into the other equation — for two straight lines, for an equation already solved for a variable, or for a line crossing a parabola — each with its own visual and full step-by-step working.

Background

Substitution turns two unknowns into one. Once a variable is expressed in terms of the other — either because you solve for it, or because it was handed to you already isolated — you can drop that expression straight into the remaining equation. What's left is a single equation in a single variable, which is always easier to solve. The same trick works whether the second equation is another line or a curve like a parabola.