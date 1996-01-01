Trigonometric Identity Calculator

Example 2 — Simplify an expression

Example 1 — Verify an identity

Q: Is this a full symbolic proof?

No. It generates explainable rewrite steps and then verifies numerically across many test points (skipping undefined points).

Q: Why do some x values get skipped?

Because expressions like tan x or sec x are undefined when their denominator is zero (e.g., cos x = 0).

Q: What input syntax is supported?

Use sin(x), cos(x), tan(x), sec(x), csc(x), cot(x), plus pi/π, sqrt(), and powers like sin(x)^2.