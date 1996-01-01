Trigonometric Identity Calculator
Verify trig identities (like sin²x + cos²x = 1) or simplify trig expressions with student-friendly rewrite steps plus a numeric sanity check. Supports π/pi, √/sqrt(), powers (like sin^2(x)), and common trig functions (sin, cos, tan, sec, csc, cot).
Background
A trig identity is an equation that’s true for all x in its domain. This calculator can verify identities by testing many x-values (skipping undefined points), and can simplify expressions by applying common identity rewrites toward a target form.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Verify to test LHS = RHS, or Simplify to rewrite a single expression.
- Use Quick picks to load a common identity instantly.
- Use the Identity library to apply one rule to the focused box (or LHS by default), then click Calculate.
- If values blow up or become undefined, check the Domain warnings section.
How this calculator works
- Step engine: applies common identity rewrites based on your selected goal/target.
- Numeric check: evaluates both forms at multiple “smart” x-values (skipping undefined points).
- Not a full CAS: steps are explainable “breadcrumbs,” and the numeric check is a strong sanity check.
Formulas & Identities Used
Pythagorean: sin²x + cos²x = 1
Quotient: tan x = sin x / cos x, cot x = cos x / sin x
Reciprocal: sec x = 1 / cos x, csc x = 1 / sin x
Double-angle: sin(2x)=2sin x cos x, cos(2x)=cos²x−sin²x
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Verify an identity
Verify sin²x + cos²x = 1.
- Enter LHS: sin(x)^2 + cos(x)^2, RHS: 1.
- Choose goal “sin & cos only”.
- Click Calculate → the step engine rewrites and the numeric check confirms the difference stays ~0.
Example 2 — Simplify an expression
Simplify (1 − cos²x)/sin x.
- Switch to Simplify mode.
- Enter: (1 - cos(x)^2)/sin(x).
- Click Calculate → uses 1 − cos²x = sin²x to get sin x.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this a full symbolic proof?
No. It generates explainable rewrite steps and then verifies numerically across many test points (skipping undefined points).
Q: Why do some x values get skipped?
Because expressions like tan x or sec x are undefined when their denominator is zero (e.g., cos x = 0).
Q: What input syntax is supported?
Use sin(x), cos(x), tan(x), sec(x), csc(x), cot(x), plus pi/π, sqrt(), and powers like sin(x)^2.