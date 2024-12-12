Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:43 minutes
Problem 5c
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
f(0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the point on the graph where the input value is 0. This corresponds to the x-coordinate of 0 on the graph.
Locate the y-coordinate of the point where the graph intersects the vertical line x = 0. This y-coordinate is the value of f(0).
Check if the graph is continuous at x = 0. If the graph has a hole, jump, or asymptote at this point, f(0) may not exist.
If the graph is continuous and there is a clear point at x = 0, then the y-coordinate of this point is the value of f(0).
If the graph is not continuous at x = 0, or if there is no point on the graph at x = 0, then state that f(0) does not exist.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Evaluation
Function evaluation involves determining the output of a function for a specific input value. In this case, evaluating f(0) means finding the value of the function f when the input is 0. This process is essential for understanding how functions behave at particular points and is foundational in calculus.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions
Graph Interpretation
Graph interpretation is the ability to analyze and extract information from a graphical representation of a function. It includes identifying key features such as intercepts, maxima, minima, and discontinuities. Understanding how to read a graph is crucial for answering questions about function values and behaviors visually.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Existence of Function Values
The existence of function values refers to whether a function is defined at a particular input. For instance, if f(0) does not exist, it indicates that the function is either undefined or has a discontinuity at that point. Recognizing when a function value exists or does not is vital for accurate analysis in calculus.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
281
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
302
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of g in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
x→0limg(x)
300
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
f(1)
300
views
Textbook Question
Let f(x)=x−2x2−4 . <IMAGE>
Calculate f(x) for each value of x in the following table.
297
views
Textbook Question
Let f(x)=x−2x2−4. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of x→2limx−2x2−4.
294
views
Textbook Question
The function s(t) represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose s(2)=136 and s(3)=156 . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time [2,3] .
347
views