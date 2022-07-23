Textbook Question
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
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Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ f(x)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→ ∞ x^−6
Estimate lim θ→0 sin 2θ / sin θ using the graph in part (a).
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ x^−11