Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = eˣ + e⁻ˣ
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
Sketch the graph of a continuous function ƒ on [0, 4] satisfying the given properties.
ƒ' (x) = 0 for x = 1 and 2; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = 4; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x= 0; and ƒ has a local minimum at x = 2.
ƒ' (x) and ƒ'3 are undefined; ƒ'(2) = 0; has a local maximum at x= 1; ƒ has local minimum at x = 2; and ƒ has an absolute maximum at x= 3; and ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 4 .