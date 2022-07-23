Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x √(x-a)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
1/³√510
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = x² - 6; x₀ = 3
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 6x² - x³