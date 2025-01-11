The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→2 f (x)
lim x→2 f (x)
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^− h(x)
lim x→−2^+ h(x)
lim x→^3− h(x)
lim x→3 h(x)
lim x→1 f(x)