Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^− tan x
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^+ tan x
Find polynomials p and q such that f=p/q is undefined at 1 and 2, but f has a vertical asymptote only at 2. Sketch a graph of your function.
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
f(x)=x^2−3x+2 / x^10−x^9
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
h(x)=e^x(x+1)^3
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
g(θ)=tan πθ/10