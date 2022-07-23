Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.84b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.84b

The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted cosh(x)\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)), is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as cosh(x)=ex+ex2\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{e^{x}\)+e^{-x}}{2}.


b. Evaluate cosh(0)\(\cosh\]\left\)(0\(\right\)). Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for y=cosh(x)y=\(\cosh\]\left\)(x\(\right\)).

Verified step by step guidance
1
To evaluate \( \cosh(0) \), substitute \( x = 0 \) into the definition of the hyperbolic cosine function: \( \cosh(x) = \frac{e^x + e^{-x}}{2} \).
Calculate \( e^0 \) and \( e^{-0} \). Since any number to the power of 0 is 1, both \( e^0 \) and \( e^{-0} \) equal 1.
Substitute these values into the expression: \( \cosh(0) = \frac{1 + 1}{2} \).
To sketch the graph of \( y = \cosh(x) \), note that \( \cosh(x) \) is an even function, meaning it is symmetric about the y-axis. This is because \( \cosh(-x) = \cosh(x) \).
The graph of \( y = \cosh(x) \) resembles a U-shape, similar to a parabola, but it is not a parabola. It has a minimum value at \( x = 0 \) and increases exponentially as \( x \) moves away from zero in both directions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions, such as hyperbolic cosine (cosh), are analogs of trigonometric functions but for a hyperbola instead of a circle. They are defined using exponential functions, with cosh(x) = (e^x + e^(-x))/2. These functions are useful in various applications, including modeling shapes like hanging cables and in solving certain differential equations.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Symmetry in Functions

Symmetry in functions refers to the property where a function exhibits a certain balance around a point or axis. For example, the hyperbolic cosine function is even, meaning cosh(-x) = cosh(x). This symmetry can be used to simplify calculations and sketch graphs, as it indicates that the graph will mirror itself across the y-axis.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve methods to visually represent mathematical functions. For the hyperbolic cosine function, understanding its key points, such as cosh(0) = 1, and its symmetry helps in sketching its graph accurately. Recognizing the shape of the graph, which resembles a parabola opening upwards, is essential for visualizing the behavior of the function across different values of x.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


b. limx21x(x2){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)2^{-}}}\(\frac{1}{\sqrt{x\left(x-2\right)}\)}

407
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

The line x=−1 is a vertical asymptote of the function f(x) =x^2 − 7x + 6 / x^2 − 1.

281
views
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→1^+ f(x)

225
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.


b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .

248
views
Textbook Question

Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.

389
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.


b. limx3x3x49x2{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}}\(\frac{x-3}{x^4-9x^2}\)

322
views