Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
b.
407
views
Determine the following limits.
b.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
The line x=−1 is a vertical asymptote of the function f(x) =x^2 − 7x + 6 / x^2 − 1.
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^+ f(x)
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .
Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.
Determine the following limits.
b.