Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = x² -2x + 6
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = (x + 1)³