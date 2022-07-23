Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o G
Sketch the graph of the inverse of ƒ. <IMAGE>
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
ln x= -1
The National Weather Service releases approximately radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point ft above the ground and that seconds later, it is ft above the ground. Let represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground seconds after it is released. Evaluate and interpret the meaning of this quotient.