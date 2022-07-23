Textbook Question
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
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Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb x/y
Sketch the graph of the inverse of ƒ. <IMAGE>
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
ln x= -1