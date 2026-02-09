You are planning to use Simpson’s Rule to estimate the value of the integral Estimate ∫ from 1 to 2 of f(x) dx with an error magnitude less than 10⁻⁵ using Simpson’s Rule.

You have determined that |f⁽⁴⁾(x)| ≤ 3 throughout the interval of integration. How many subintervals should you use to ensure the required accuracy?

(Remember that for Simpson’s Rule the number of subintervals must be even.)