The length of one arch of the curve y = sin x is given by
L = ∫(from 0 to π) √(1 + cos²(x)) dx.
Estimate L by Simpson's Rule with n = 8.
The length of one arch of the curve y = sin x is given by
L = ∫(from 0 to π) √(1 + cos²(x)) dx.
Estimate L by Simpson's Rule with n = 8.
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).
For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
π = 4 ∫ (from 0 to 1) [ 1 / (1 + x²) ] dx.
A brief calculation shows that if 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, then the second derivative of
f(x) = √(1 + x⁴)
lies between 0 and 8.
Based on this, about how many subdivisions would you need to estimate the integral of f from 0 to 1
with an error no greater than 10⁻³ in absolute value using the Trapezoidal Rule?
Heat capacity of a gas
Heat capacity
C_v
is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a given mass of gas with constant volume by 1°C, measured in units of cal/deg-mol (calories per degree gram molecular weight).
The heat capacity of oxygen depends on its temperature T and satisfies the formula
C_v = 8.27 + 10^(-5) * (26T − 1.87T²)
Use Simpson’s Rule to find the average value of C_v and the temperature at which it is attained for
20°C ≤ T ≤ 675°C.