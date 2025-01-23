Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1/x) - x²
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = √3x+1; a=8
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.