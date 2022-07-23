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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 39a
Chapter 3, Problem 39a

Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1

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1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = \(\frac{2}{3}\)x + 1. This is a linear function of the form f(x) = ax + b, where a = \(\frac{2}{3}\) and b = 1.
Step 2: Recall that the derivative of a linear function f(x) = ax + b is simply the coefficient of x, which is a. In this case, the derivative f'(x) will be \(\frac{2}{3}\).
Step 3: Since the derivative of a constant is zero, the +1 in the function does not affect the derivative. Therefore, f'(x) = \(\frac{2}{3}\).
Step 4: Evaluate the derivative at the given point a = -1. Since the derivative is constant, f'(-1) = \(\frac{2}{3}\).
Step 5: Conclude that the derivative function f'(x) is constant and equal to \(\frac{2}{3}\) for all x, including at x = -1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. The derivative is often denoted as f'(x) and represents the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at any given point.
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Power Rule

The Power Rule is a fundamental technique for finding derivatives of polynomial functions. It states that if f(x) = x^n, where n is a real number, then the derivative f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of differentiation, especially for functions that can be expressed in polynomial form.
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Constant Rule

The Constant Rule states that the derivative of a constant is zero. This means that if a function f(x) is a constant value, its rate of change is zero, indicating that the function does not change regardless of the input. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that include constant terms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1

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Textbook Question

Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.

f(x) = 1/x; a= -5

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Textbook Question

Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.

f(x) = √x+2; a=7

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Textbook Question

Velocity from position The graph of s=f(t)s = f(t) represents the position of an object moving along a line at time t0 t≥0 . <IMAGE>

a. Assume the velocity of the object is 0 when t=0 t=0 . For what other values of t is the velocity of the object zero?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y = ⁴√(2x / (4x - 3))

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Textbook Question

Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

f(x) = 3x-9

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