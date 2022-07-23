Textbook Question
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
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Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/x; a= -5
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x-9
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc (t2 + t)