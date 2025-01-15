Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
f(x) = 1/x; P(-1,-1)
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = x²; a=3
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
