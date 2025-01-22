{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1.
f(t) = t2 − 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Determine the acceleration of the object when its velocity is zero.
f(t) = t2 - 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = t2 - 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 2t2 - 9t + 12; 0 ≤ t ≤ 3
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 18t - 3t2; 0 ≤ t ≤ 8
Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1.
f(t) = 2t3 - 21t2 + 60t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 6
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 6t3 + 36t2 - 54t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 4