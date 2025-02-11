Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x³ - (3/2)x² - 36x
f(x) = x³ - (3/2)x² - 36x
f(x) = eˣ(x - 2)²
f(x) = 2x³ - 3x² + 12
f(x) = x²e⁻ˣ
p(t) = 2t³ + 3t² - 36t
f(x) = x³ - 13x² - 9x
f(x) = 2x⁻³ - x⁻²