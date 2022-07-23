23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = 2x + 1
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √(9 - x²) + sin⁻¹ (x/3)
A car starting at rest accelerates at 16 ft/s² for 5 seconds on a straight road. How far does it travel during this time?
{Use of Tech} A pursuit curve A man stands 1 mi east of a crossroads. At noon, a dog starts walking north from the crossroads at 1 mi/hr (see figure). At the same instant, the man starts walking and at all times walks directly toward the dog at s > 1 mi/hr . The path in the xy-plane followed by the man as he pursues the dog is given by the function y = ƒ(x) = s/2 ((x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ) /(s+1) - (x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ / s-1)) + s/ s² - 1
Select various values of s > 1 and graph this pursuit curve. Comment on the changes in the curve as s increases. <IMAGE>
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x² ln x - 11x²