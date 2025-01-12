Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
<IMAGE>
a.
Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
b.
<IMAGE>
c.
<IMAGE>
d.
Computing the derivative of f(x) = e^-x
c. Use parts (a) and (b) to find the derivative of f(x) = e^-x.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4