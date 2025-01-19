Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
b. Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure) <IMAGE>.
a. Find the domain and a formula for each function.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
f-1(1 + f(-3))
A pen in the shape of an isosceles right triangle with legs of length x ft and hypotenuse of length h ft is to be built. If fencing costs \$5/ft for the legs and \$10/ft for the hypotenuse, write the total cost C of construction as a function of h.