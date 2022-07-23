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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.R.75
Chapter 1, Problem 1.R.75

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


sin⁻¹ ( -1 )

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1
Understand that \( \sin^{-1}(x) \) represents the inverse sine function, also known as arcsin, which gives the angle whose sine is \( x \).
Recall that the range of \( \sin^{-1}(x) \) is \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}]\), meaning it outputs angles in this interval.
Recognize that \( \sin^{-1}(-1) \) asks for the angle \( \theta \) such that \( \sin(\theta) = -1 \).
Identify that \( \sin(\theta) = -1 \) at \( \theta = -\frac{\pi}{2} \), which is within the range of the inverse sine function.
Conclude that \( \sin^{-1}(-1) = -\frac{\pi}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as sin⁻¹ (arcsin) and cos⁻¹ (arccos), are used to find angles when the value of a sine or cosine is known. For example, sin⁻¹(x) gives the angle whose sine is x, with a principal range typically between -π/2 and π/2 for arcsin. Understanding these functions is crucial for evaluating expressions involving inverse trigonometric values.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Range of Inverse Sine Function

The range of the inverse sine function, sin⁻¹(x), is limited to the interval [-π/2, π/2]. This means that when evaluating sin⁻¹(-1), we are looking for an angle within this range whose sine value is -1. Recognizing this range helps in determining the correct angle corresponding to the given sine value.
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Inverse Sine

Unit Circle

The unit circle is a fundamental concept in trigonometry that helps visualize the values of sine and cosine for various angles. It is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. The sine of an angle corresponds to the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle, which aids in understanding why sin⁻¹(-1) equals -π/2, as this is the angle where the sine value reaches its minimum.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values on Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.

f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)

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Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f⁻¹ (10)

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Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f-1(1 + f(-3))

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


If y= 3ˣ , then x = ³√y

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.

f(x) = x2 - 2x

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Textbook Question

Inverse of composite functions


a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹

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