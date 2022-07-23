Textbook Question
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
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Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
sin⁻¹ ( -1 )
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹ (10)
Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
7ˣ = 21