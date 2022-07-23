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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.R.17
Chapter 1, Problem 1.R.17

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f-1(1 + f(-3))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties of odd functions. An odd function satisfies the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
Step 2: Use the property of odd functions to find f(-3). Since f is odd, f(-3) = -f(3).
Step 3: Calculate 1 + f(-3) using the result from Step 2. This becomes 1 - f(3).
Step 4: Understand the property of one-to-one functions. A function is one-to-one if it has an inverse, meaning each output is mapped from a unique input.
Step 5: Use the inverse function property to find f^{-1}(1 + f(-3)). Since 1 + f(-3) = 1 - f(3), find the x such that f(x) = 1 - f(3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Odd Functions

An odd function is defined by the property f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This symmetry about the origin means that if you know the value of the function at a positive input, you can easily determine its value at the corresponding negative input. Understanding this property is crucial for evaluating expressions involving odd functions, such as f(-3) in the given question.
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Properties of Functions

Inverse Functions

An inverse function, denoted as f<sup>-1</sup>, reverses the effect of the original function. If f(x) = y, then f<sup>-1</sup>(y) = x. For one-to-one functions, each output corresponds to exactly one input, allowing for the existence of an inverse. This concept is essential for solving the expression f<sup>-1</sup>(1 + f(-3)), as it requires finding the input that produces a specific output.
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Inverse Cosine

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function is a function where each output is produced by exactly one input, meaning f(a) = f(b) implies a = b. This property ensures that the function has an inverse. In the context of the question, knowing that both f and g are one-to-one allows us to confidently use their inverses without ambiguity, which is critical for evaluating the function values requested.
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One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.

f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)

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Textbook Question

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


sin⁻¹ ( -1 )

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Textbook Question

Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>

f⁻¹ (10)

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Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve each equation.


ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0

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Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve the following equations.


7ˣ = 21

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