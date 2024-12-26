Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^+ f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^+ f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1 f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(1)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→1 f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
The following table gives the position s(t) of an object moving along a line at time t. Determine the average velocities over the time intervals [1,1.01], [1,1.001], and [1,1.0001]. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=1. <IMAGE>