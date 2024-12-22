Suppose f(x) = {x^2 − 5x + 6 / x − 3 if x≠3
a if x=3.
Determine a value of the constant a for which lim x→3 f(x) = f(3).
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
