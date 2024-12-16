Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
Key Concepts
Horizontal Asymptotes
Behavior of Functions Near Asymptotes
True/False Statements in Mathematics
Use an appropriate limit definition to prove the following limits.
lim x→1 (5x−2) =3;
Use an appropriate limit definition to prove the following limits.
lim x→ 5x^2 − 25 / x − 5=10
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The graph of a function can have any number of vertical asymptotes but at most two horizontal asymptotes.
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a bacteria culture is given by .
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim t→∞limf(t) means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim t→∞limf(t) means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a colony of squirrels is given by .