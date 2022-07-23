For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.
For any real number x, the floor function (or greatest integer function) ⌊x⌋ is the greatest integer less than or equal to x (see figure).
a. Compute lim x→−1^− ⌊x⌋, lim x→−1^+ ⌊x⌋,lim x→2^− ⌊x⌋, and lim x→2^+ ⌊x⌋.
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
a. Graph the position function, for 0≤t≤9.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 9)/(x(x−3))