Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for 8 < x < 10
Local max/min of x¹⸍ˣ Use analytical methods to find all local extrema of the function ƒ(x) = x¹⸍ˣ , for x > 0 . Verify your work using a graphing utility.
{Use of Tech} Power and energy Power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up. It is measured in units of joules or Calories, where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶J, or 240 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used, which is measured in watts, where 1 W=1 J/s. Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for one hour, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (1 kWh=3.6×10⁶ J) Suppose the cumulative energy used in a large building over a 24-hr period is given by E(t)=100t+4t²−t³ / 9kWh where t=0 corresponds to midnight.
c. Graph the power function and interpret the graph. What are the units of power in this case?
{Use of Tech} Bungee jumper A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e^−t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine when she is moving downward and when she is moving upward during the first 10 s.
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ.
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ .