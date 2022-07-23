21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 3x2 - 4x; P(1, -1)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
a. Graph the volume function. What is the volume of water in the tank before the valve is opened?
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 4; P(2, 0)
The following table gives the distance f(t) fallen by a smoke jumper seconds after she opens her chute. <IMAGE>
a. Use the forward difference quotient with ℎ = 0.5 to estimate the velocity of the smoke jumper at t=2 seconds.