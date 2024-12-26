Use the graph of to estimate the value of the limit or state that it does not exist (DNE).
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:14 minutes
Problem 4d
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1 f(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the point of interest on the graph, which is x = -1.
Observe the behavior of the function f(x) as x approaches -1 from both the left and the right.
Check if the values of f(x) from the left (x approaches -1 from the negative side) and from the right (x approaches -1 from the positive side) are approaching the same value.
If the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit are equal, then the limit exists and is equal to that common value.
If the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit are not equal, then the limit does not exist.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or where the function is not explicitly defined. Evaluating limits is crucial for determining the continuity of functions and for finding derivatives.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Graphical Analysis
Graphical analysis involves interpreting the visual representation of a function to understand its properties, such as continuity, limits, and asymptotic behavior. By examining the graph, one can identify trends and behaviors of the function as it approaches specific x-values, which is essential for evaluating limits and understanding the function's overall behavior.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity
Continuity
Continuity refers to a property of a function where it is uninterrupted and has no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph. A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. Understanding continuity is vital for evaluating limits, as discontinuities can affect the limit's existence and value.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(−1)
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^− f(x)
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→−1^+ f(x)
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(1)
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→1 f(x)
Textbook Question
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^− f(x)
