Suppose f is a one-to-one function with f(2)=8 and f′(2)=4. What is the value of (f^−1)′(8)?
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
d. f'(1)
Key Concepts
Inverse Functions
Derivative of Inverse Functions
Using Tables for Derivatives
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(4)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(6)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
If f is a one-to-one function with f(3)=8 and f′(3)=7, find the equation of the line tangent to y=f^−1(x) at x=8.
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.